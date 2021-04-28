Mila Katagarova

packaging design for coffee company 3

packaging design for coffee company 3 rabbit fox coffee drink organic vintage drawing illustration
  1. final 3.jpg
  2. 107806761_3628486670514158_9091243674750229739_o.jpg
  3. 106248928_3611525192210306_4635089479510814293_o.jpg

Design of packaging serie for coffee company.
Photos of printed packages are from client's social media.

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
