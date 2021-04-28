Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hurvashi Dewangan

Medieval Caravan

Hurvashi Dewangan
Hurvashi Dewangan
  • Save
Medieval Caravan bright colors cute art gameart caravan blender medieval vehicle lowpolyart lowpoly3d blender3d 3dart 3d
Download color palette

Two kinds of pbr wooden textures used in the model - chiffon and plank.
Model rendered in blender cycles.

Hurvashi Dewangan
Hurvashi Dewangan

More by Hurvashi Dewangan

View profile
    • Like