Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mitul Jetani

Shopify E-commerce Web UI

Mitul Jetani
Mitul Jetani
  • Save
Shopify E-commerce Web UI online shopping 2021 trend branding fitness app gym app latest trend ui trends ui ux webdesign storefront vue
Download color palette

We build a customer-first digital commerce experience for international brands using a data-driven and headless approach.

Either you're starting a new store or well-established, we pick the right strategy to provide best-in-class CX which drives eCommerce and increases conversions.

Visit: https://aureatelabs.com/ for more information.
Visit Online Store: https://www.fitnessbug.co.uk/

Please hit the like button if you like my work or suggest a new design in the feedback section and I'll design it to showcase.

Mitul Jetani
Mitul Jetani

More by Mitul Jetani

View profile
    • Like