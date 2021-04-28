Branding done for Aligneurs Francais

About Company:

A team passionate about quality and service. Originally, French company wishing to develop a French solution, at the best value for money. All our aligners are manufactured in the heart of the Jura mountains, in an orthodontic laboratory which combines exceptional craftsmanship acquired over 3 generations with cutting-edge technological innovations. And finally, a network of dentists present throughout France and committed to delivering the best possible service at a fair price.