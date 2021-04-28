Sukant Sharma

Aligneurs Francais

Aligneurs Francais mockups brand identity mockup logo branding and identity branding
Aligneurs Francais mockups brand identity mockup logo branding and identity branding
Aligneurs Francais mockups brand identity mockup logo branding and identity branding
Aligneurs Francais mockups brand identity mockup logo branding and identity branding
Aligneurs Francais mockups brand identity mockup logo branding and identity branding
Aligneurs Francais mockups brand identity mockup logo branding and identity branding
Branding done for Aligneurs Francais

About Company:
A team passionate about quality and service. Originally, French company wishing to develop a French solution, at the best value for money. All our aligners are manufactured in the heart of the Jura mountains, in an orthodontic laboratory which combines exceptional craftsmanship acquired over 3 generations with cutting-edge technological innovations. And finally, a network of dentists present throughout France and committed to delivering the best possible service at a fair price.

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
