Things to keep in mind while creating a conversion centric ebook landing page.

• Reviews/Testimonials : When taking the crucial decision to purchase or download a product, people tend look for reviews from satisfied customers to determine if the offer is worthwhile.

• Claim to fame : Include insights from industry influencers, If you have partnered with a well known brand or author to create the ebook include that in the landing page.Your book becomes trustworthy by association.

• Preview : Show a sneak peek of your book, which features stellar content like infographics/industry research etc..

Check out this page here : https://templates.swipepages.com/lead-magnet-amp