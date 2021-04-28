Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ebook landing page

Things to keep in mind while creating a conversion centric ebook landing page.

• Reviews/Testimonials : When taking the crucial decision to purchase or download a product, people tend look for reviews from satisfied customers to determine if the offer is worthwhile.

• Claim to fame : Include insights from industry influencers, If you have partnered with a well known brand or author to create the ebook include that in the landing page.Your book becomes trustworthy by association.

• Preview : Show a sneak peek of your book, which features stellar content like infographics/industry research etc..

Check out this page here : https://templates.swipepages.com/lead-magnet-amp

