Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Obai Dulla

Corporate And Office id Card Design Template

Md Obai Dulla
Md Obai Dulla
  • Save
Corporate And Office id Card Design Template identity illustrator card design company letterhead business card design corporate id card office id card business card id card template id card design id card stationary design stationary branding design graphic design graphicsobai
Download color palette

Hi My Name is a Md Obaidullah.
***I am a Professional Graphics Designer.
.......................My services is......................
*Business card
*id card
*Brochure
*Flyer
*Book cover
*Logo
*Branding design

Easy Customizable and Editable
Tyep-Double Sided ID Card
Print size-(2.13"×3.39")
Bleed size-0.125in
Change color-Easy sampole
Files-Fully Editable AI or EPS And PSD
Colo Mode-CMYK
Font-lato, Poppins
Format-Print Ready
Resolution-300 DPI High

Fiverr Order Now

For More Designs...
Behance

this is my email address...
graphicsobai@gmail.com

Md Obai Dulla
Md Obai Dulla

More by Md Obai Dulla

View profile
    • Like