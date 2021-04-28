Cryptocurrency Dashboard Design

Hey Dribbblers' 🙏

We just finished a website design project for a client recently. Here's a cryptocurrency dashboard that presents exchange rates, analytics data, and monthly performance reports.

We're also currently working on the mobile application and will share some more insights soon. You can check our cryptocurrency mobile app design here - Crypto Currency App Design

