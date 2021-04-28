Cryptocurrency Dashboard Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers' 🙏
We just finished a website design project for a client recently. Here's a cryptocurrency dashboard that presents exchange rates, analytics data, and monthly performance reports.
We're also currently working on the mobile application and will share some more insights soon. You can check our cryptocurrency mobile app design here - Crypto Currency App Design
Press "L" if you like it Any feedback is welcomed and much appreciated.
Be sure to follow our @multiqos team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
