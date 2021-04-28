Covid-19 Awareness Posters

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Along with the whole world, we are still working from home but a few of our team members needed to work from the office.
So, in order to remind everyone of the best practice to stay safe while working from the office during this pandemic we designed some awareness posters which feature our mascot Ribby.
Thank you Bibek for these posters.
Stay safe everyone. We will get through this. ❤️