Leapfrog Technology

Covid-19 Awareness Posters

Covid-19 Awareness Posters
  1. Covid_1.png
  2. Covid_2.png
  3. Covid_3.jpg

Along with the whole world, we are still working from home but a few of our team members needed to work from the office.

So, in order to remind everyone of the best practice to stay safe while working from the office during this pandemic we designed some awareness posters which feature our mascot Ribby.

Thank you Bibek for these posters.

Stay safe everyone. We will get through this. ❤️

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
