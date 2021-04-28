Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sean Pedeflous

Tequila de la Gente - Unused Concepts

Sean Pedeflous
Sean Pedeflous
Hire Me
  • Save
Tequila de la Gente - Unused Concepts mezcal food and beverage beverage logo margarita alcohol typography illustrator minimal cpg food and drink design illustration branding logo tequila
Tequila de la Gente - Unused Concepts mezcal food and beverage beverage logo margarita alcohol typography illustrator minimal cpg food and drink design illustration branding logo tequila
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg

Exploring various label designs in round one for a new tequila company. Mostly unused concepts, though the final design takes inspiration from one of them.

Sean Pedeflous
Sean Pedeflous
Award Winning Design & Experiential
Hire Me

More by Sean Pedeflous

View profile
    • Like