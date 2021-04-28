Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jugal Lad

PawMate - A pet adoption app

Jugal Lad
Jugal Lad
  • Save
PawMate - A pet adoption app socialmedia ux minimal pet uidesign uiux mobile illustration app ui
Download color palette

Hello! super excited to share this design I had been working on lately. Really enjoyed working on this. Hope you guys enjoy it as well. Do let me know in the comments :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Jugal Lad
Jugal Lad

More by Jugal Lad

View profile
    • Like