Wear United - E-Commerce Mobile App Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wear United is an online fashion marketplace in which users can purchase high end fashion pieces from independent boutiques and emerging brands.
Shop prêt-à-porter brands, vintage pieces and discover the latest fashion trends, all from the palm of your hand. Get style inspiration, support local designers and find everything you need from activewear to bags, to home wear and accessories. Wear United has it all when it comes to clothing and fashion.
https://wearunited.com.au/