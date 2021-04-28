Sean Pedeflous

Disney Channel Zombies 2 Surprise Lockers

Disney Channel Zombies 2 Surprise Lockers fabrication 3d modeling experiential marketing event marketing experiential
Approved renderings for nationwide marketing campaign/event for Disney Channel's "Zombies 2".

