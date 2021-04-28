youchamp - Website Design

youchamp is an Android and iOS app that aims to make group purchases and bill splitting easier. There is nothing on the market like it that allows users to pay people by credit card, cash or direct transfer.

With youchamp you can create groups and organise split payments with friends and family. You’ll never miss out on being paid for anything again.

Users can use it when they have a dinner with a group and can easily create an equal split group for friends to pay directly in the app.

https://youchampapp.com/