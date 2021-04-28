Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kirill Kriukov

Social Media Dashboard

Kirill Kriukov
Kirill Kriukov
  • Save
Social Media Dashboard concept webdesign ux design ui design dashboard ui dashboard design dashboad
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers!

Take a look at my dashboard design on popular social media statistics

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow

Kirill Kriukov
Kirill Kriukov

More by Kirill Kriukov

View profile
    • Like