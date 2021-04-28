Aftri Marriska

2021 36DOT Series - Letter S

procreate 36daysoftype social media template commercial promotional marketing shop mockup swirls flowing fluid typography ribbons whimsical illustration hand lettering
36 Days of Type is an annual celebration of typography. This year, I’m taking two challenges at a time, creating the illustrative approach around the letters with a bit of experiment on squiggles, texture and patterns, and turn my design into a packaging and product mockup. Exception for letter S, T, U, mockups were halted, but I’m experimenting on social media template for shop marketing.

