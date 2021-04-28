Carmen Vargas

Daily UI 6: Profile Page

Daily UI 6: Profile Page profile ui 006 dailyui
Meet Marisol! She's a Florida girl who loves photography. This challenge was to create a profile page, so I loosely based it on how I create persona pages for my classes. I have a real love of pond frond patterns, so I think that incorporated nicely.

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
