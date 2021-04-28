Jayan Chandran

WhatsApp - Shot 1

*WhatsApp: new updates are coming soon...! Conceptual UI trending designs are added to the resting one. I hope its seems to be nice. actually I have done this by mixing the designs of existing versions of WhatsApp and Telegram applications, and basically done with dark light mode.

