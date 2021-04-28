Frank Fruehan

Traffic Jam at Salt Springs

Frank Fruehan
Frank Fruehan
  • Save
Traffic Jam at Salt Springs print flyer music poster music guitar car artwork vw poster outdoors minimal illustrator illustration branding concert poster
Download color palette

Poster printed for Traffic Jam, a summer drive-in concert series I co-founded. This show was held at the beautiful Salt Springs State Park in northeast Pennsylvania.

Frank Fruehan
Frank Fruehan

More by Frank Fruehan

View profile
    • Like