Nhung thong tin bo ich ve OKRS la gi?

OKRS được biết đến là một biện pháp quản trị vô cùng nổi tiếng và phổ biến trong lĩnh vực kinh doanh.Vậy OKRS là gì hãy cùng tham khảo bài viết dưới đây nhé
https://blog.itnavi.com.vn/okrs-la-gi/

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
