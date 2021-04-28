BUY BLACK OWNED

Nothing is more valuable than life. It’s not politics - but 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘴. Be conscious, mindful, educated, and aware. There’s always room for growth... to do better and be better. Protect your spirit. Keep the spirit strong through your body and mind at all costs; while consistently fighting for what’s right by taking real action offline + irl! My support for all BIPOC lives, safety, freedom, love, and art is eternal. Listen + learn. Old ways won’t open new doors. It’s not over 'till it’s over.