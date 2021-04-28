Natalie Grakovski

BUY BLACK OWNED

Natalie Grakovski
Natalie Grakovski
  • Save
BUY BLACK OWNED illustration illustrator typography type design type art photoshop design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Nothing is more valuable than life. It’s not politics - but 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘴. Be conscious, mindful, educated, and aware. There’s always room for growth... to do better and be better. Protect your spirit. Keep the spirit strong through your body and mind at all costs; while consistently fighting for what’s right by taking real action offline + irl! My support for all BIPOC lives, safety, freedom, love, and art is eternal. Listen + learn. Old ways won’t open new doors. It’s not over 'till it’s over.

Natalie Grakovski
Natalie Grakovski

More by Natalie Grakovski

View profile
    • Like