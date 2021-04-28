José Díaz

Daily UI #007 - Settings

Daily UI #007 - Settings reading app book app clean ebook editorial book store book settings
Better late than never! This time I designed both the main settings of an online bookstore and its reading settings.

The app was inspired by Crisol, one of my favorite local online bookstores.

Hope you like it!

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
