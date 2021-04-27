Gredy Nainggolan

Ghost + Donut Logo Concept

Gredy Nainggolan
Gredy Nainggolan
  • Save
Ghost + Donut Logo Concept donut logo ghost logo logo donut ghost
Download color palette

The combination of ghost and donut logo design concept.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Gredy Nainggolan
Gredy Nainggolan

More by Gredy Nainggolan

View profile
    • Like