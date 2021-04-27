🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Symbolic logo design.
Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4
Symbolic logos are created of ANCIENT symbols and Golden ratio. Ancient symbols are runes & glyphs from different civilization. The symbols carries special meaning reflects the main objective of the BRAND. And the Golden ratio works as a PSYCHOLOGICAL attraction point
To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117
https://dribbble.com/saberin