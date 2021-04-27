BE LOUD BE INFORMED

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nothing is more valuable than life. It’s not politics - but 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘴. Be conscious, mindful, educated, and aware. There’s always room for growth... to do better and be better. Protect your spirit. Keep the spirit strong through your body and mind at all costs; while consistently fighting for what’s right by taking real action offline + irl! My support for all BIPOC lives, safety, freedom, love, and art is eternal. Listen + learn. Old ways won’t open new doors. It’s not over 'till it’s over.