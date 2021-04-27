Merve yarım

Burrun Dalai - Web App Design

Burrun Dalai - Web App Design web app design web app web adobe xd ux ui adobe design
Burrun Dalai Aboriginal Corporation Incorporated are a Government funded not for profit, Aboriginal community-controlled organisation providing support to Aboriginal children and young people, their birth families and foster families.

Burrun Dalai’s vision is to maintain Aboriginal family values. Ensuring this objective has traditionally involved the extended family members and community members in the care and development of children. That is why it’s important that carers or one carer in a family is of Aboriginal descent.

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
