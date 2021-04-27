BIN ABDUL AZIZ LOGO

Amar Yasir

Bin Abdul Aziz is a commercial activity that works in import and export. The word "bin" was used to create the logo in a simple way and to incorporate the Yin Yan symbol, indicating the reverse movement, import and export.

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
