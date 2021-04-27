Tink

Hershey's || Redesigning Foods #001

Tink
Tink
  • Save
Hershey's || Redesigning Foods #001 001 gravit rebrand logo branding design milk chocolate chocolate hersheys
Download color palette

Hershey's || #001

Hey guys, it's Tink.

Today I rebranded the Hershey's logo! It gave me an idea to redesign more food brands, and here we are—I'm making a new collection called Rebranding Foods, and this is number one!

Feedback is appreciated, as always. :D
---
If you enjoyed this shot, please like and share with your friends!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Tink
Tink

More by Tink

View profile
    • Like