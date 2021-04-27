Aloysius Patrimonio

Peaks of Alaska Range near Denali National Park WPA

Peaks of Alaska Range near Denali National Park
WPA Poster Art of Mount Hunt, Mount Huntington and Mount Dickey of the Alaska Range near Denali National Park done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

