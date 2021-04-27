Aloysius Patrimonio

Brooks Range near Galbraith Lake Alaska WPA

Brooks Range near Galbraith Lake Alaska WPA protected area nature landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park national forests alpine summit peak lake wpa
WPA Poster Art of the Brooks Range from near Galbraith Lake located in the North Slope Borough of Alaska, United States done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

