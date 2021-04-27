Teguh Arief Ramadhan
Selaras Studio

Dates Store (Ramadhan Theme) Landing Page Design

Teguh Arief Ramadhan
Selaras Studio
Teguh Arief Ramadhan for Selaras Studio
  • Save
Dates Store (Ramadhan Theme) Landing Page Design food mubarak fasting ramadhan fruit dates branding web visual interface idea app inspiration design ux ui
Dates Store (Ramadhan Theme) Landing Page Design food mubarak fasting ramadhan fruit dates branding web visual interface idea app inspiration design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Shot Landing 3a (1).png
  2. Shot Landing 3b (1).png

Hello guys, it's me again. This is an exploration of landing page designs for the dates store (Ramadhan theme) category. Glad to hear your feedback🙌

Hit "L" if you like it 😉, thank you, and have a nice day 🌈

Selaras Studio
Selaras Studio

More by Selaras Studio

View profile
    • Like