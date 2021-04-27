William Beaudoin

Daily UI #048 - Coming soon

William Beaudoin
William Beaudoin
  • Save
Daily UI #048 - Coming soon daily ui dailyui 100daychallenge ui
Download color palette

Hey!

Day 48

I went for a design a bit different this time, TESTING this one out.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
William Beaudoin
William Beaudoin
Designer UI/UX. Living to create experiences

More by William Beaudoin

View profile
    • Like