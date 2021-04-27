Frank Fruehan

Traffic Jam Daytime Logo sticker badge minimal concert poster poster vw outdoors illustrator icon illustration branding logo design
Daytime variation of the logo and stickers for Traffic Jam, a drive-in concert series I co-founded in the summer of 2020.

