05 - El Paraguas

✨LOTERÍA Y AMIX. 54 ILLUSTRATED CARDS. 💖

This is my new personal project based on a traditional mexican game called “Lotería” 54 illustrated cards for 54 twitter friends. Hope you like it!

Made in Affinity Designer for iPad @affinitybyserif

