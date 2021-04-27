Merve yarım

Piiq Digital - Website Design

Piiq Digital - Website Design website design web adobe xd ux ui adobe design
Piiq is a mirror but actually more than mirror there is a big development inside of the mirror.

It has an app and memory to remember for each person's personal style and personality. And shows their history in the mirror. Also, if the customer wants to change the style and see the first Piiq shows how will look like on the customer.

https://www.piiqdigital.com/

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
