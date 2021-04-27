Aziel González

It´s OK 2

It´s OK 2
This past 2020 has been complicated, and although there were certain flashes of light, these were overshadowed by the pandemic. I decided to write a thought and illustrate it. It is short, but for me it reflects a lot of what has happened to me and I am sure it happened to several this year: neglecting ourselves ...

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
