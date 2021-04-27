Willow Graves

April Greiman Stamps

Willow Graves
Willow Graves
  • Save
April Greiman Stamps typography illustration vector design
Download color palette

Stamp design exercise for my graphic design class. The stamps display the work of New Wave graphic designer April Greiman whom I learned about this semester and has become one of my new favorites due to her collage work.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Willow Graves
Willow Graves

More by Willow Graves

View profile
    • Like