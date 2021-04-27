Vânia Cristina

Landing Page Dota 2 Phantom Assassin | Daily Ui 003

Vânia Cristina
Vânia Cristina
  • Save
Landing Page Dota 2 Phantom Assassin | Daily Ui 003 landing page design game dotart dota dota 2 dota2 landing landing page webdesign design figma uidesign figmadesign dailyui @daily-ui
Download color palette

Hey guys!

This is my third project for the Daily UI challenge, a Landing Page UI. I decided to get inspired by my favorite character from a game I love: Dota 2.

Hope you like! 💜

Vânia Cristina
Vânia Cristina

More by Vânia Cristina

View profile
    • Like