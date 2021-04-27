Afrills

Talent Seeker Mobile App

Afrills
Afrills
  • Save
Talent Seeker Mobile App ios popular mobile ui hiring talent app clean job application job talent illustration 2021 trend uidesign mobile app app ux ui figma dribbble design
Download color palette

Here is my exploration UI design on Talent Seeker Mobile App!.
.
What do you think? Press 'L' for show love ❤️
.
Design resources available on:
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/talents-seeker-mobile-app
Get it now!✨
.
Let me know what you think down below! and please give your valuable feedback 📝
.
If you have something to discuss, feel free to reach me out on Instagram or mail me at apriliantonugroho14@gmail.com

Afrills
Afrills

More by Afrills

View profile
    • Like