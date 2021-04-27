Joseph Chan

Bhuku Mobile App

Bhuku - a conceptual reading tracker that lets users buy, read, and shelf in a single application. Additional features such as groups and chats enables discussion between fellow readers or aspiring readers.

I kept the branding fun, engaging, and optimistic to better engage and motivate users to read. Let me know what you folks think!

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Hi. I'm Joseph. UX/UI Designer from Vancouver, Canada.

