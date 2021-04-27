Luis Angeles ✪‌

Gold Cougar Designs Official Logo

Luis Angeles ✪‌
Luis Angeles ✪‌
  • Save
Gold Cougar Designs Official Logo elegant clean design designs official cougar silhouette gold lettering typography photoshop gold logodesign logotype logo design logos illustration creative vector branding design logo
Download color palette

See the full project on Behance!
https://www.behance.net/angelesluis

Luis Angeles ✪‌
Luis Angeles ✪‌

More by Luis Angeles ✪‌

View profile
    • Like