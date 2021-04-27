Luis Angeles ✪‌

Gold Cougar Designs

Luis Angeles ✪‌
Luis Angeles ✪‌
  • Save
Gold Cougar Designs brand black illustration creative vector cougar gradient graphic design graphicdesign graphics graphic gold brand identity brand design logodesign logotype logo design logos branding logo
Download color palette

See the full project on Behance!
https://www.behance.net/angelesluis

Luis Angeles ✪‌
Luis Angeles ✪‌

More by Luis Angeles ✪‌

View profile
    • Like