Input field components

Input field components dark mode web desktop calling phone chat app messaging saas app app ux ui simple minimal clean
Here's a quick look at a few of the input field components for the desktop app.

At OpenPhone, we're building a new type of business phone to help people communicate better and be more productive. Want to get your own business number? Sign up for your free trial today.

Interested in following our journey? Follow us on Dribbble and Twitter.

