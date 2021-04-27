Cai Cardenas
Mobile screens mobile calling phone chat app messaging saas app app ux ui simple minimal clean
We have a lot of exciting new features and updates coming up very soon that I can't wait to share, but for now here are a few screens from the mobile app.

At OpenPhone, we're building a new type of business phone to help people communicate better and be more productive. Want to get your own business number? Sign up for your free trial today.

Interested in following our journey? Follow us on Dribbble and Twitter.

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
