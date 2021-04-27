Willow Graves

Emotional Symbols

Emotional Symbols icon vector logo design
This was an assignment for my graphic design class. We had to chose three emotions (grumpy, empathy, and frustration) and express them through symbolism and color. Let me know what you all think! Thank you!

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
