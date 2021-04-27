Daniel Isler

Purposeful Sacrifice Blog Design

Purposeful Sacrifice Blog Design webdesign branding minimal flat blog
A blog design staying consistent with the blog theme of the first blog I released a couple months back. Consistency with variation. What do you think?

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
