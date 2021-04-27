Cai Cardenas
OpenPhone

OpenPhone – Your business phone, reimagined.

Cai Cardenas
OpenPhone
Cai Cardenas for OpenPhone
  • Save
OpenPhone – Your business phone, reimagined. web desktop calling phone chat app messaging saas app app ux ui simple minimal clean
OpenPhone – Your business phone, reimagined. web desktop calling phone chat app messaging saas app app ux ui simple minimal clean
Download color palette
  1. Shot 01 LM.png
  2. Shot 01 DM.png

At OpenPhone, we're building a new type of business phone to help people communicate better and be more productive. We have a lot of exciting new features and updates coming up very soon that I can't wait to share, but for now here's a quick look at the Inbox view for web.

Want to get your own business number? Sign up for your free trial today.

Interested in following our journey? Follow us on Dribbble and Twitter.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
OpenPhone
OpenPhone
Your business phone, reimagined.

More by OpenPhone

View profile
    • Like