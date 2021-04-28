Fort Howard Football Club Logos

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These logos were generated for an idea that I had for a soccer pickup league inspired by the Venice Beach FC, due to Covid it basically was put on ice.
For the overall design I wanted to make something that looked "official" but something that was still a bit fun. I also wanted to make sure it would scale so it has 3 different sizes for different applications.