Fort Howard Football Club Logos

These logos were generated for an idea that I had for a soccer pickup league inspired by the Venice Beach FC, due to Covid it basically was put on ice.

For the overall design I wanted to make something that looked "official" but something that was still a bit fun. I also wanted to make sure it would scale so it has 3 different sizes for different applications.

Husband, Dad, Head of Design @Headway
