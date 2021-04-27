Rob Rodriguez

Baya Wordmark [WIP]

Rob Rodriguez
Rob Rodriguez
  • Save
Baya Wordmark [WIP] branding design brand identity brand branding design wordmark wip
Download color palette

Experimenting with the branding for a passion project. Open to feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Rob Rodriguez
Rob Rodriguez

More by Rob Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like