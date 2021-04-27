Renti – Car Rental App (For User)

Hello Guys, Here's my for a startup based in Chile.

It is car rental app that helps user to seamlessly book a car without hassle.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

---------------------

Hope you like it 🙂

Get in touch:

✉️ rehankhurshid1@gmail.com | rehankhurshid.com

Connect with me 🙋🏻‍♂️ :

LinkedIn | Bēhance | Instagram