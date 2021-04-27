Outback Bowl 2019-2020 Digital & Social Media

The Outback Bowl needed designs for the 2019-2020 college football season that included digital ads and social media. A Lightroom filter was also created for all social media photos to keep the same look and feel throughout the pages and feeds. All social media profile images were optimized to both desktop and mobile views. The client felt this look represented their motto of “Football in Paradise” so much that it was used throughout the rest of their branding starting in 2019, reflected on the website, outdoor ads, and in-stadium signage.